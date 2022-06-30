BEN (Franklin Resources Inc.) dropped -5.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) kicked off on June 29, 2022, at the price of $23.94, down -5.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.00 and dropped to $23.013 before settling in for the closing price of $24.68. Over the past 52 weeks, BEN has traded in a range of $22.75-$38.27.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 124.60%. With a float of $283.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $490.00 million.

The firm has a total of 9500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.09, operating margin of +25.52, and the pretax margin is +28.70.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Franklin Resources Inc. is 43.30%, while institutional ownership is 46.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 73,265. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,135 shares at a rate of $23.37, taking the stock ownership to the 11,523 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Affiliate of Investment Adv. bought 998,370 for $12.27, making the entire transaction worth $12,250,000. This insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in total.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +20.59 while generating a return on equity of 16.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.70% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Franklin Resources Inc.’s (BEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Franklin Resources Inc., BEN], we can find that recorded value of 3.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Resources Inc.’s (BEN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.82.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.19 billion has total of 499,924K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,426 M in contrast with the sum of 1,831 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,081 M and last quarter income was 349,600 K.