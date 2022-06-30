Can GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) drop of -34.73% in a week be considered a lucky break?

June 29, 2022, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) trading session started at the price of $1.01, that was -16.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0299 and dropped to $0.8416 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. A 52-week range for GOVX has been $0.55 – $7.50.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -14.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.40%.

In an organization with 8 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GeoVax Labs Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 5,000. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company bought 4,464 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 19,185 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $12,100. This insider now owns 26,613 shares in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -4817.19 while generating a return on equity of -266.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s (GOVX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 194.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2104, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5672. However, in the short run, GeoVax Labs Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9761. Second resistance stands at $1.0971. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1644. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7878, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7205. The third support level lies at $0.5995 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Key Stats

There are 9,517K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.48 million. As of now, sales total 390 K while income totals -18,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 80 K while its last quarter net income were -2,430 K.