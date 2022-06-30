Search
Sana Meer
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) kicked off at the price of $6.31: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

June 29, 2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) trading session started at the price of $6.73, that was -5.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.73 and dropped to $6.245 before settling in for the closing price of $6.71. A 52-week range for DO has been $6.37 – $12.04.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -14.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -135.10%. With a float of $99.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.08 million.

The firm has a total of 1900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.96, operating margin of -21.40, and the pretax margin is -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.20%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -157.70.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.11

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., DO], we can find that recorded value of 4.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.91. The third major resistance level sits at $7.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

There are 100,075K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 650.75 million. As of now, sales total 725,450 K while income totals -2,139 M. Its latest quarter income was 186,240 K while its last quarter net income were -34,350 K.

