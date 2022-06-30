Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is 21.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) kicked off on June 29, 2022, at the price of $12.18, up 5.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.88 and dropped to $12.08 before settling in for the closing price of $12.17. Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has traded in a range of $7.26-$21.39.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 108.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 172.60%. With a float of $116.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.28, operating margin of +30.43, and the pretax margin is +17.74.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,854 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s President & COO sold 41,862 for $10.57, making the entire transaction worth $442,481. This insider now owns 73,213 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +16.51 while generating a return on equity of 51.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.09 in the near term. At $13.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.78. The third support level lies at $11.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.61 billion has total of 126,312K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 439,440 K in contrast with the sum of 76,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 113,990 K and last quarter income was 32,860 K.