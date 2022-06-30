Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) volume exceeds 1.16 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) kicked off on June 29, 2022, at the price of $5.00, down -7.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.03 and dropped to $4.635 before settling in for the closing price of $5.09. Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has traded in a range of $3.45-$9.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -6.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.80%. With a float of $45.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.26, operating margin of -4.00, and the pretax margin is +2.43.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 48,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.48, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $6.42, making the entire transaction worth $64,200. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.55 million, its volume of 1.38 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 28.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.96 in the near term. At $5.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.17.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 378.21 million has total of 78,920K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,150 M in contrast with the sum of 24,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 290,000 K and last quarter income was -3,000 K.