Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) with a beta value of 1.00 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 29, 2022, with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock priced at $45.76, down -1.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.49 and dropped to $45.68 before settling in for the closing price of $46.68. GLPI’s price has ranged from $41.81 to $51.19 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.70%. With a float of $236.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.41, operating margin of +67.42, and the pretax margin is +46.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 144,630. In this transaction EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $48.21, taking the stock ownership to the 191,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 5,000 for $45.04, making the entire transaction worth $225,200. This insider now owns 194,993 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +43.88 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.38% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Looking closely at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 63.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.18. However, in the short run, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.51. Second resistance stands at $46.91. The third major resistance level sits at $47.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.08 billion, the company has a total of 247,544K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,216 M while annual income is 534,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 314,970 K while its latest quarter income was 121,690 K.