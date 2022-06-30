Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is -11.86% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 29, 2022, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) stock priced at $3.36, down -1.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.40 and dropped to $3.20 before settling in for the closing price of $3.29. HMY’s price has ranged from $3.00 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 17.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 603.20%. With a float of $433.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38459 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.30, operating margin of +19.59, and the pretax margin is +14.31.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +11.55 while generating a return on equity of 18.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 603.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by 0.00% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) saw its 5-day average volume 4.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 8.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.36 in the near term. At $3.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. The third support level lies at $2.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.96 billion, the company has a total of 616,526K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,721 M while annual income is 331,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,998 M while its latest quarter income was 77,857 K.