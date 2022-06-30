Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) last year’s performance of -93.33% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) on June 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.7275, plunging -5.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7489 and dropped to $0.6567 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Within the past 52 weeks, HLBZ’s price has moved between $0.64 and $41.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -306.30%. With a float of $6.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 355 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 13.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 2,024,229. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 2,044,676 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 4,544,676 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,600,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,400,000. This insider now owns 2,500,000 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.71

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Looking closely at Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1531, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6194. However, in the short run, Helbiz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7345. Second resistance stands at $0.7878. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6423, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6034. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5501.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.75 million based on 34,119K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,830 K and income totals -71,970 K. The company made 3,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.