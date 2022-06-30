Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) volume exceeds 4.08 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) kicked off on June 29, 2022, at the price of $7.87, down -16.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.00 and dropped to $7.35 before settling in for the closing price of $8.94. Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has traded in a range of $7.30-$17.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 14.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 819.10%. With a float of $148.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2083 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.41, operating margin of +35.23, and the pretax margin is +35.29.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.80%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 64.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

The latest stats from [Himax Technologies Inc., HIMX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.53 million was superior to 3.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.27. The third major resistance level sits at $8.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.58.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.31 billion has total of 174,299K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,547 M in contrast with the sum of 436,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 412,810 K and last quarter income was 115,870 K.