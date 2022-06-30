Investors finally get a glimpse of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) volume hitting the figure of 8.42 million.

June 29, 2022, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) trading session started at the price of $1.10, that was 13.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. A 52-week range for AEMD has been $0.88 – $6.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -5.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.10%. With a float of $15.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.40 million.

In an organization with 10 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -1196.58 while generating a return on equity of -83.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) raw stochastic average was set at 53.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1347, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9812. However, in the short run, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5767. Second resistance stands at $1.8233. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7833. The third support level lies at $0.5367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Key Stats

There are 15,408K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.86 million. As of now, sales total 660 K while income totals -7,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 20 K while its last quarter net income were -2,530 K.