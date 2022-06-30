Investors must take note of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) performance last week, which was -34.45%.

A new trading day began on June 29, 2022, with Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) stock priced at $4.00, down -12.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.05 and dropped to $3.47 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. CISO’s price has ranged from $2.61 to $50.00 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $19.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 186 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.94, operating margin of -116.90, and the pretax margin is -258.51.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is 69.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -258.51 while generating a return on equity of -236.96.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)

The latest stats from [Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation, CISO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.62 million was superior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 266.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 196.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.26. The third major resistance level sits at $4.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. The third support level lies at $2.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 458.13 million, the company has a total of 124,705K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,140 K while annual income is -39,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,330 K while its latest quarter income was -7,940 K.