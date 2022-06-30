Search
Investors must take note of NiSource Inc.’s (NI) performance last week, which was 7.56%.

Company News

On June 29, 2022, NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) opened at $29.41, higher 0.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.61 and dropped to $29.31 before settling in for the closing price of $29.35. Price fluctuations for NI have ranged from $23.65 to $32.58 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 1.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 771.10% at the time writing. With a float of $404.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $406.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7272 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.31, operating margin of +20.71, and the pretax margin is +14.42.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NiSource Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 20, was worth 507,488. In this transaction EVP, CFO and Pres Corp Svcs of this company sold 19,762 shares at a rate of $25.68, taking the stock ownership to the 145,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s EVP, COO & President Utilities sold 5,384 for $24.54, making the entire transaction worth $132,123. This insider now owns 101,224 shares in total.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.77) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.94 while generating a return on equity of 9.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 771.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.18% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NiSource Inc. (NI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NiSource Inc. (NI)

The latest stats from [NiSource Inc., NI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.3 million was inferior to 5.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, NiSource Inc.’s (NI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.76. The third major resistance level sits at $29.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.16. The third support level lies at $29.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Key Stats

There are currently 405,798K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,900 M according to its annual income of 584,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,873 M and its income totaled 426,800 K.

Newsletter

 

