JAGX (Jaguar Health Inc.) climbed 2.70 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On June 29, 2022, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) opened at $0.33, higher 2.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.365 and dropped to $0.3117 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Price fluctuations for JAGX have ranged from $0.27 to $5.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 98.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.80% at the time writing.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.18, operating margin of -939.05, and the pretax margin is -1213.38.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 20,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 7,968 shares at a rate of $2.51, taking the stock ownership to the 7,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s CEO and President bought 7,968 for $2.51, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 8,003 shares in total.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -1213.26 while generating a return on equity of -365.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.11 million, its volume of 5.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 9.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3856, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0147. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3527 in the near term. At $0.3855, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4060. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2994, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2789. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2461.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

There are currently 79,979K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,340 K according to its annual income of -52,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,630 K and its income totaled -17,990 K.

Newsletter

 

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) is expecting -71.43% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) on June 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.366, plunging -3.03% from the previous...
Read more

Wipro Limited (WIT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.19%

Shaun Noe -
June 29, 2022, Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) trading session started at the price of $5.32, that was 0.38% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

8.24% volatility in IonQ Inc. (IONQ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 29, 2022, with IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) stock priced at $4.70, down -4.90% from the previous day...
Read more

