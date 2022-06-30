Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) on June 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.70, plunging -8.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.70 and dropped to $5.78 before settling in for the closing price of $6.47. Within the past 52 weeks, LWLG’s price has moved between $5.39 and $20.30.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -142.20%. With a float of $110.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 9,985. In this transaction Chief Exec. Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $9.98, taking the stock ownership to the 63,643 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 14, when Company’s Director sold 35,121 for $10.33, making the entire transaction worth $362,870. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 28.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

The latest stats from [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.63 million was superior to 1.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.04. The third major resistance level sits at $7.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.63.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 685.18 million based on 111,605K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -18,630 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.