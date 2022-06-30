Search
Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) last year’s performance of -84.73% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On June 29, 2022, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) opened at $1.75, lower -2.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.625 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. Price fluctuations for RIDE have ranged from $1.49 to $11.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -77.00% at the time writing. With a float of $171.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 632 employees.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 17.70%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 58,271. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 36,193 shares at a rate of $1.61, taking the stock ownership to the 80,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 15,400 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $37,350. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Looking closely at Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE), its last 5-days average volume was 5.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 10.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9772, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5655. However, in the short run, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7783. Second resistance stands at $1.8267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5767. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5283.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

There are currently 197,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 355.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -410,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -89,630 K.

