NatWest Group plc (NWG) last year’s performance of -1.07% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 29, 2022, with NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) stock priced at $5.52, up 0.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.605 and dropped to $5.445 before settling in for the closing price of $5.52. NWG’s price has ranged from $4.99 to $6.99 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 417.20%. With a float of $2.67 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.61 billion.

The firm has a total of 58200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of NatWest Group plc is 68.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 7.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 417.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NatWest Group plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63

Technical Analysis of NatWest Group plc (NWG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NatWest Group plc, NWG], we can find that recorded value of 3.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.70. The third major resistance level sits at $5.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.32.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.11 billion, the company has a total of 5,291,443K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,791 M while annual income is 4,494 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,602 M while its latest quarter income was 1,208 M.