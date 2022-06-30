New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) average volume reaches $8.17M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) on June 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.09, soaring 0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.1175 and dropped to $9.00 before settling in for the closing price of $9.04. Within the past 52 weeks, NYCB’s price has moved between $8.50 and $14.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.40%. With a float of $459.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.14 million.

The firm has a total of 2815 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 480,162. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $12.35, making the entire transaction worth $247,000. This insider now owns 139,786 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 131.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB], we can find that recorded value of 5.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 16.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.18. The third major resistance level sits at $9.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.88.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.06 billion based on 467,038K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,750 M and income totals 596,000 K. The company made 443,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 155,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.