New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) 20 Days SMA touches -2.83%: The odds favor the bear

On June 29, 2022, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) opened at $2.70, lower 0.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.74 and dropped to $2.645 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. Price fluctuations for NYMT have ranged from $2.24 to $4.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 142.60% at the time writing. With a float of $376.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.80 million.

The firm has a total of 64 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.59% during the next five years compared to -5.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New York Mortgage Trust Inc., NYMT], we can find that recorded value of 5.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (NYMT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.79. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.56.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Key Stats

There are currently 381,249K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 992.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 206,870 K according to its annual income of 193,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 58,500 K and its income totaled -73,850 K.