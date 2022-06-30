NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -8.13%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) kicked off on June 29, 2022, at the price of $1.66, down -11.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.66 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. Over the past 52 weeks, NGL has traded in a range of $1.38-$2.91.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -9.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 60.80%. With a float of $122.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.36 million.

In an organization with 842 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.20, operating margin of +3.02, and the pretax margin is -12.26.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of NGL Energy Partners LP is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 27.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 173,170. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.73, taking the stock ownership to the 588,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $1.85, making the entire transaction worth $185,160. This insider now owns 2,528,615 shares in total.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.62. This company achieved a net margin of -12.19 while generating a return on equity of -34.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -43.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NGL Energy Partners LP’s (NGL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.94 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, NGL Energy Partners LP’s (NGL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9130, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1518. However, in the short run, NGL Energy Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6433. Second resistance stands at $1.8167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1567. The third support level lies at $0.9833 if the price breaches the second support level.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 186.10 million has total of 130,696K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,948 M in contrast with the sum of -184,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,533 M and last quarter income was -29,360 K.