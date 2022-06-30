No matter how cynical the overall market is, Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) performance over the last week is recorded -6.62%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) kicked off on June 29, 2022, at the price of $4.46, down -6.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.54 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.51. Over the past 52 weeks, SLI has traded in a range of $3.80-$12.92.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -95.10%. With a float of $157.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.26 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Standard Lithium Ltd. is 4.76%, while institutional ownership is 20.20%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -43.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 30.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Looking closely at Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s (SLI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.53. However, in the short run, Standard Lithium Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.45. Second resistance stands at $4.66. The third major resistance level sits at $4.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.77.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 895.11 million has total of 166,402K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -19,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -10,850 K.