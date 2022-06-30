Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Kroger Co. (KR) performance over the last week is recorded 1.63%

Analyst Insights

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) on June 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $48.87, plunging -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.5633 and dropped to $48.00 before settling in for the closing price of $48.43. Within the past 52 weeks, KR’s price has moved between $37.26 and $62.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.60%. With a float of $720.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $735.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 420000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.96, operating margin of +2.71, and the pretax margin is +1.49.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Grocery Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Kroger Co. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 2,917,774. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 50,283 shares at a rate of $58.03, taking the stock ownership to the 163,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 07, when Company’s Senior Vice President and CIO sold 34,812 for $59.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,071,244. This insider now owns 140,477 shares in total.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.3) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +1.19 while generating a return on equity of 17.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.43% during the next five years compared to 1.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Trading Performance Indicators

The Kroger Co. (KR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Kroger Co. (KR)

Looking closely at The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), its last 5-days average volume was 5.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, The Kroger Co.’s (KR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.77. However, in the short run, The Kroger Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.12. Second resistance stands at $50.12. The third major resistance level sits at $50.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.99.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.49 billion based on 720,938K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 137,888 M and income totals 1,655 M. The company made 44,600 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 664,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

