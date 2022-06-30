Now that Applied Materials Inc.’s volume has hit 7.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 29, 2022, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) trading session started at the price of $93.97, that was -3.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $94.20 and dropped to $91.41 before settling in for the closing price of $95.02. A 52-week range for AMAT has been $87.62 – $167.06.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 16.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 63.40%. With a float of $867.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $878.00 million.

In an organization with 27000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.23, operating margin of +31.22, and the pretax margin is +29.36.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Applied Materials Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 45,838,409. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $152.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,668,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s SVP, Operations & Quality sold 40,000 for $134.83, making the entire transaction worth $5,393,077. This insider now owns 312,509 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.9) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.53 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.17% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.53.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc.’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.54. However, in the short run, Applied Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $93.62. Second resistance stands at $95.31. The third major resistance level sits at $96.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $88.04.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

There are 869,947K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 76.63 billion. As of now, sales total 23,063 M while income totals 5,888 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,245 M while its last quarter net income were 1,536 M.