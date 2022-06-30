Now that Uxin Limited’s volume has hit 3.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) on June 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.495, plunging -12.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4951 and dropped to $0.43 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Within the past 52 weeks, UXIN’s price has moved between $0.36 and $4.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 56.50%. With a float of $337.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.12 million.

In an organization with 693 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.48, operating margin of -121.53, and the pretax margin is -111.44.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 11.82%, while institutional ownership is 45.10%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -109.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Uxin Limited (UXIN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.89 million. That was better than the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5329, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4111. However, in the short run, Uxin Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4767. Second resistance stands at $0.5185. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5418. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4116, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3883. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3465.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 171.18 million based on 372,675K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 100,340 K and income totals -64,290 K. The company made 79,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 200,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.