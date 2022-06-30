PSTH (Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.) climbed 0.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 29, 2022, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) opened at $19.97, higher 0.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.98 and dropped to $19.94 before settling in for the closing price of $19.97. Price fluctuations for PSTH have ranged from $19.54 to $22.97 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 179.50% at the time writing. With a float of $199.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4 employees.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1862068.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31

Technical Analysis of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH)

Looking closely at Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s (PSTH) raw stochastic average was set at 92.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.84. However, in the short run, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.99. Second resistance stands at $20.01. The third major resistance level sits at $20.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.91.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) Key Stats

There are currently 200,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 833,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -18,510 K.