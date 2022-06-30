Recent developments with Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.88 cents.

On June 29, 2022, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) opened at $0.44, higher 19.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.4001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Price fluctuations for QNRX have ranged from $0.32 to $35.52 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.90% at the time writing. With a float of $5.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 17.47%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

The latest stats from [Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., QNRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.96 million was inferior to 1.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (QNRX) raw stochastic average was set at 11.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6555, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7396. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5476. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5938. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6675. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4277, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3540. The third support level lies at $0.3078 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Key Stats

There are currently 10,035K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -21,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -1,680 K.