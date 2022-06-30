Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) volume exceeds 4.46 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 29, 2022, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock priced at $0.84, down -2.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8795 and dropped to $0.8022 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. SHIP’s price has ranged from $0.77 to $1.59 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 34.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 139.40%. With a float of $170.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.49, operating margin of +42.58, and the pretax margin is +27.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Looking closely at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP), its last 5-days average volume was 4.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0678, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0986. However, in the short run, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8592. Second resistance stands at $0.9080. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9365. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7819, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7534. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7046.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 137.39 million, the company has a total of 153,141K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 153,110 K while annual income is 41,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 29,670 K while its latest quarter income was 3,670 K.