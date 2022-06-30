Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.46%

June 29, 2022, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) trading session started at the price of $0.65, that was 6.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.725 and dropped to $0.6126 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. A 52-week range for SEEL has been $0.48 – $3.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -70.30%. With a float of $100.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 9,789. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $0.61, taking the stock ownership to the 16,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s bought 66,667 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $56,840. This insider now owns 3,281,546 shares in total.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) saw its 5-day average volume 3.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (SEEL) raw stochastic average was set at 27.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6421, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3343. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7415 in the near term. At $0.7895, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8539. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6291, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5647. The third support level lies at $0.5167 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Key Stats

There are 106,091K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 78.81 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -66,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -14,000 K.