SIX (Six Flags Entertainment Corporation) dropped -6.55 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 29, 2022, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) trading session started at the price of $23.30, that was -6.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.365 and dropped to $21.765 before settling in for the closing price of $23.51. A 52-week range for SIX has been $19.91 – $47.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 130.00%. With a float of $85.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.72, operating margin of +26.60, and the pretax margin is +14.78.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 31,562. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 1,325 shares at a rate of $23.82, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 1,000 for $22.72, making the entire transaction worth $22,720. This insider now owns 28,675 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.04) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +8.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.59% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Looking closely at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), its last 5-days average volume was 3.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.96. However, in the short run, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.97. Second resistance stands at $23.97. The third major resistance level sits at $24.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.77.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

There are 86,443K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.75 billion. As of now, sales total 1,497 M while income totals 129,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 138,110 K while its last quarter net income were -65,660 K.