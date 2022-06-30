The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) posted a -1.11% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) on June 29, 2022, started off the session at the price of $59.76, soaring 0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.91 and dropped to $59.16 before settling in for the closing price of $59.50. Within the past 52 weeks, BNS’s price has moved between $57.93 and $74.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 45.30%. With a float of $1.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.20 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 90619 employees.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.52) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +25.23 while generating a return on equity of 13.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.80% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Trading Performance Indicators

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.36, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Looking closely at The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.45. However, in the short run, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.92. Second resistance stands at $60.29. The third major resistance level sits at $60.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 71.24 billion based on 1,196,119K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,237 M and income totals 7,654 M. The company made 8,339 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,107 M in sales during its previous quarter.