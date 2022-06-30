The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) plunged -8.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

June 29, 2022, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) trading session started at the price of $1.25, that was -8.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.265 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. A 52-week range for BODY has been $0.91 – $13.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.60%. With a float of $108.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.36 million.

In an organization with 1021 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.88, operating margin of -22.92, and the pretax margin is -27.92.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Beachbody Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Beachbody Company Inc. is 16.80%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 490,725. In this transaction of this company bought 225,000 shares at a rate of $2.18, taking the stock ownership to the 2,864,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s bought 363,800 for $2.22, making the entire transaction worth $806,726. This insider now owns 2,639,679 shares in total.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -26.14 while generating a return on equity of -70.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.06 million. That was better than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) raw stochastic average was set at 16.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5554, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7762. However, in the short run, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2433. Second resistance stands at $1.3167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1183, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9933.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Key Stats

There are 310,757K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 360.93 million. As of now, sales total 873,650 K while income totals -228,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 198,920 K while its last quarter net income were -73,530 K.