A look at Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 30, 2022, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) trading session started at the price of $171.26, that was 0.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $174.42 and dropped to $170.18 before settling in for the closing price of $173.20. A 52-week range for HON has been $171.41 – $236.86.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.80%. With a float of $680.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $684.70 million.

The firm has a total of 99000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.14, operating margin of +19.61, and the pretax margin is +21.04.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Honeywell International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Honeywell International Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 7,780,800. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $194.52, taking the stock ownership to the 165,015 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 28,571 for $231.97, making the entire transaction worth $6,627,615. This insider now owns 143,886 shares in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.86) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +16.12 while generating a return on equity of 30.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.06% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.53, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Honeywell International Inc., HON], we can find that recorded value of 3.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.64.

During the past 100 days, Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) raw stochastic average was set at 10.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $189.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $201.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $175.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $177.04. The third major resistance level sits at $179.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $171.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $168.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $166.95.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Key Stats

There are 680,733K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 114.74 billion. As of now, sales total 34,392 M while income totals 5,542 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,376 M while its last quarter net income were 1,134 M.