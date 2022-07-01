ACC (American Campus Communities Inc.) dropped -0.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) kicked off on June 30, 2022, at the price of $64.55, down -0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.65 and dropped to $64.39 before settling in for the closing price of $64.61. Over the past 52 weeks, ACC has traded in a range of $46.72-$65.22.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -53.30%. With a float of $138.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.24 million.

The firm has a total of 3006 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.92, operating margin of +17.13, and the pretax margin is +3.68.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 1,624,370. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 24,998 shares at a rate of $64.98, taking the stock ownership to the 314,566 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,000 for $64.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,292,800. This insider now owns 346,565 shares in total.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.52 while generating a return on equity of 1.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.56% during the next five years compared to -20.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Campus Communities Inc.’s (ACC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Campus Communities Inc., ACC], we can find that recorded value of 1.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, American Campus Communities Inc.’s (ACC) raw stochastic average was set at 95.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.76. The third major resistance level sits at $64.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.10.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.99 billion has total of 139,483K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 942,410 K in contrast with the sum of 35,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 273,750 K and last quarter income was 39,180 K.