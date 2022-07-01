ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.02% last month.

June 30, 2022, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) trading session started at the price of $14.73, that was 12.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.87 and dropped to $14.70 before settling in for the closing price of $15.00. A 52-week range for ACMR has been $11.23 – $39.71.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 56.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.80%. With a float of $44.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 877 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.22, operating margin of +14.90, and the pretax margin is +16.58.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ACM Research Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ACM Research Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 542,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 36,150 shares at a rate of $15.00, taking the stock ownership to the 855,090 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s sold 5,000 for $64.20, making the entire transaction worth $320,976. This insider now owns 300 shares in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.54 while generating a return on equity of 9.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.74% during the next five years compared to 68.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.57 in the near term. At $18.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.96. The third support level lies at $13.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Key Stats

There are 54,075K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 996.34 million. As of now, sales total 259,750 K while income totals 37,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,190 K while its last quarter net income were -5,790 K.