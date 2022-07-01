Search
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.31%

Company News

A new trading day began on June 30, 2022, with AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) stock priced at $0.27, down -3.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3389 and dropped to $0.27 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. ANPC’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $4.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.30%. With a float of $10.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.30 million.

In an organization with 89 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 21.24%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.31 million. That was better than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3075, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1967. However, in the short run, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3279. Second resistance stands at $0.3679. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3968. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2590, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2301. The third support level lies at $0.1901 if the price breaches the second support level.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.38 million, the company has a total of 19,378K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,820 K while annual income is -18,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310 K while its latest quarter income was -2,310 K.

