ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) 20 Days SMA touches 1.79%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on June 30, 2022, with ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) stock priced at $6.85, up 2.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.10 and dropped to $6.79 before settling in for the closing price of $6.90. ARR’s price has ranged from $5.57 to $11.62 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -2.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 101.40%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01, was worth 364,179. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 33,700 shares at a rate of $10.81, taking the stock ownership to the 55,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Co-CEO and President sold 28,763 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $310,750. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Looking closely at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.02. However, in the short run, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.16. Second resistance stands at $7.29. The third major resistance level sits at $7.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.54.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 694.28 million, the company has a total of 103,170K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,790 K while annual income is 15,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,340 K while its latest quarter income was -66,430 K.