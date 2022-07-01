Can Penn National Gaming Inc.’s (PENN) hike of 6.70% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) on June 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.58, plunging -2.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.165 and dropped to $29.47 before settling in for the closing price of $31.14. Within the past 52 weeks, PENN’s price has moved between $26.46 and $86.40.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 14.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 147.80%. With a float of $165.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.20 million.

In an organization with 21973 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Penn National Gaming Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 98,167. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,975 shares at a rate of $49.70, taking the stock ownership to the 50,569 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s President and CEO sold 148,387 for $77.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,460,568. This insider now owns 530,496 shares in total.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.57 million. That was better than the volume of 4.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Penn National Gaming Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.50. However, in the short run, Penn National Gaming Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.23. Second resistance stands at $32.05. The third major resistance level sits at $32.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.66. The third support level lies at $27.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.50 billion based on 166,803K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,905 M and income totals 420,800 K. The company made 1,564 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 51,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.