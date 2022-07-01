Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is expecting -27.17% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) kicked off on June 30, 2022, at the price of $8.63, up 0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.97 and dropped to $8.63 before settling in for the closing price of $8.80. Over the past 52 weeks, CIM has traded in a range of $7.72-$16.85.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.00%. With a float of $233.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.01 million.

The firm has a total of 38 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.24, operating margin of +130.71, and the pretax margin is +68.63.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Chimera Investment Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 7,878. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company bought 300 shares at a rate of $26.26, taking the stock ownership to the 5,800 shares.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +68.18 while generating a return on equity of 17.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Chimera Investment Corporation, CIM], we can find that recorded value of 2.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.15. The third major resistance level sits at $9.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.30.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.02 billion has total of 237,048K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 937,550 K in contrast with the sum of 670,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 202,180 K and last quarter income was -262,790 K.