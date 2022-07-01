Search
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 223,160 K

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) on June 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.75, plunging -7.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.75 and dropped to $4.44 before settling in for the closing price of $4.79. Within the past 52 weeks, EQX’s price has moved between $4.70 and $9.07.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.00%. With a float of $265.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 622 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.69, operating margin of +14.20, and the pretax margin is +49.37.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Equinox Gold Corp. is 11.83%, while institutional ownership is 45.82%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +51.27 while generating a return on equity of 27.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Trading Performance Indicators

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49 and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Equinox Gold Corp.’s (EQX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.65 in the near term. At $4.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.03.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.70 billion based on 303,501K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,082 M and income totals 554,890 K. The company made 223,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.

