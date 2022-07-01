Investors must take note of Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (DCT) performance last week, which was -21.64%.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2022, with Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) stock priced at $14.62, down -19.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.4999 and dropped to $13.435 before settling in for the closing price of $18.41. DCT’s price has ranged from $14.90 to $50.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 43.60%. With a float of $96.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1653 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.91, operating margin of -5.79, and the pretax margin is -5.77.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 49,980. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $16.66, taking the stock ownership to the 137,393 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,000 for $23.50, making the entire transaction worth $587,500. This insider now owns 548,184 shares in total.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6.50 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Looking closely at Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.03 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (DCT) raw stochastic average was set at 11.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.00. However, in the short run, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.75. Second resistance stands at $16.66. The third major resistance level sits at $17.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.63.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.98 billion, the company has a total of 132,524K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 260,350 K while annual income is -16,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 76,420 K while its latest quarter income was -880 K.