Investors must take note of Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) performance last week, which was 0.67%.

On June 30, 2022, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) opened at $8.86, higher 2.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.165 and dropped to $8.74 before settling in for the closing price of $8.82. Price fluctuations for VIV have ranged from $7.48 to $11.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 0.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.50% at the time writing. With a float of $423.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.68 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34000 employees.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 88.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.10% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) raw stochastic average was set at 10.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.24 in the near term. At $9.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.56. The third support level lies at $8.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Key Stats

There are currently 1,676,938K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,159 M according to its annual income of 1,156 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,173 M and its income totaled 144,740 K.

