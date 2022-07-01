Kellogg Company (K) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.29% last month.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2022, with Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) stock priced at $71.44, down -0.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.96 and dropped to $71.05 before settling in for the closing price of $71.62. K’s price has ranged from $59.54 to $75.56 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.40%. With a float of $313.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $340.00 million.

In an organization with 31000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.68, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +13.86.

Kellogg Company (K) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Kellogg Company is 17.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 10,320,287. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 146,153 shares at a rate of $70.61, taking the stock ownership to the 57,316,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 146,153 for $69.26, making the entire transaction worth $10,122,250. This insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in total.

Kellogg Company (K) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.49 while generating a return on equity of 43.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.35% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kellogg Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kellogg Company (K)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.9 million. That was better than the volume of 2.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Kellogg Company’s (K) raw stochastic average was set at 73.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.24. However, in the short run, Kellogg Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.85. Second resistance stands at $72.36. The third major resistance level sits at $72.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.54. The third support level lies at $70.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.63 billion, the company has a total of 337,873K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,181 M while annual income is 1,488 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,672 M while its latest quarter income was 422,000 K.