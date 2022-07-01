KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) posted a -0.22% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 30, 2022, with KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) stock priced at $46.16, down -2.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.17 and dropped to $44.91 before settling in for the closing price of $47.35. KKR’s price has ranged from $44.28 to $83.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.10%. With a float of $562.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $592.20 million.

The firm has a total of 3238 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of +66.77, and the pretax margin is +72.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 17.70%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 82,917,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 4,250,000 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director bought 8,683 for $58.26, making the entire transaction worth $505,908. This insider now owns 68,127 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.73 while generating a return on equity of 29.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 64.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KKR & Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KKR & Co. Inc., KKR], we can find that recorded value of 3.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.39 billion, the company has a total of 592,607K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,236 M while annual income is 4,666 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,004 M while its latest quarter income was -56,520 K.