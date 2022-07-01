MP Materials Corp. (MP) is -15.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 30, 2022, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) opened at $33.09, lower -5.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.49 and dropped to $31.89 before settling in for the closing price of $34.11. Price fluctuations for MP have ranged from $28.85 to $60.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 359.70% at the time writing. With a float of $144.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

In an organization with 365 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.97, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +48.26.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 997,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $33.25, taking the stock ownership to the 146,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 31,129 for $40.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,266,512. This insider now owns 1,322,792 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.41) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +40.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 24.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 94.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.03 million. That was better than the volume of 2.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.31.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 4.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.75. However, in the short run, MP Materials Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.08. Second resistance stands at $34.09. The third major resistance level sits at $34.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.89. The third support level lies at $29.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are currently 177,527K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 331,950 K according to its annual income of 135,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 166,260 K and its income totaled 85,550 K.