Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) 20 Days SMA touches 2.83%: The odds favor the bear

On June 30, 2022, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) opened at $3.05, higher 0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.1799 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.12. Price fluctuations for NNDM have ranged from $2.17 to $8.49 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 196.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.10% at the time writing. With a float of $252.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $254.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 345 employees.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Looking closely at Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.02. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.21. Second resistance stands at $3.28. The third major resistance level sits at $3.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.87.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are currently 248,822K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 800.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,490 K according to its annual income of -200,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,430 K and its income totaled -33,090 K.