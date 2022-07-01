Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) performance over the last week is recorded 6.36%

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 30, 2022, with CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) stock priced at $84.79, down -0.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.83 and dropped to $83.59 before settling in for the closing price of $86.37. CF’s price has ranged from $43.19 to $113.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 187.90%. With a float of $207.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.60 million.

The firm has a total of 3000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.11, operating margin of +32.70, and the pretax margin is +23.60.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 634,344. In this transaction VP and Corporate Controller of this company sold 6,684 shares at a rate of $94.90, taking the stock ownership to the 45,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec sold 32,155 for $101.18, making the entire transaction worth $3,253,395. This insider now owns 25,302 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.03 while generating a return on equity of 29.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.75, a number that is poised to hit 6.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF], we can find that recorded value of 3.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.74.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 40.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $87.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $88.62. The third major resistance level sits at $90.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $80.70.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.30 billion, the company has a total of 208,602K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,538 M while annual income is 917,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,868 M while its latest quarter income was 883,000 K.

