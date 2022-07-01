Recent developments with Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.67 cents.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2022, with Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) stock priced at $55.02, down -0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.77 and dropped to $54.02 before settling in for the closing price of $55.35. DRE’s price has ranged from $47.03 to $66.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 8.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 179.20%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 340 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.91, operating margin of +31.09, and the pretax margin is +79.59.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Duke Realty Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 105,223. In this transaction EVP, Construction of this company sold 1,969 shares at a rate of $53.44, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Director sold 8,000 for $53.41, making the entire transaction worth $427,280. This insider now owns 9,943 shares in total.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +77.00 while generating a return on equity of 15.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Duke Realty Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) saw its 5-day average volume 3.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, Duke Realty Corporation’s (DRE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.81 in the near term. At $56.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.16. The third support level lies at $52.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.40 billion, the company has a total of 384,455K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,106 M while annual income is 852,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 278,160 K while its latest quarter income was 248,920 K.