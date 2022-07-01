Search
Recent developments with Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 3.23 cents.

Company News

On June 30, 2022, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) opened at $3.08, higher 8.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.455 and dropped to $3.08 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. Price fluctuations for MCRB have ranged from $2.50 to $25.06 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 46.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.00% at the time writing. With a float of $83.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 333 workers is very important to gauge.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 9.01%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.52) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -45.25 while generating a return on equity of -42.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)

The latest stats from [Seres Therapeutics Inc., MCRB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 0.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s (MCRB) raw stochastic average was set at 15.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.70. The third major resistance level sits at $3.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. The third support level lies at $2.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Key Stats

There are currently 92,230K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 319.16 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 144,930 K according to its annual income of -65,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,490 K and its income totaled -56,620 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) performance over the last week is recorded -15.44%

Shaun Noe -
Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) on June 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.39, soaring 8.58% from the previous trading...
Read more

$2.90M in average volume shows that Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
June 30, 2022, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) trading session started at the price of $105.27, that was 1.13% jump from the session before....
Read more

UBS Group AG (UBS) posted a 2.79% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 30, 2022, with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) stock priced at $15.98, down -0.92% from the previous...
Read more

