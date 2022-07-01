Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) on June 30, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.305, plunging -5.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.286 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Within the past 52 weeks, TANH’s price has moved between $0.20 and $15.70.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -2.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.00%. With a float of $4.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 72 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.59, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is -25.15.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 6.25%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -15.42 while generating a return on equity of -6.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.32

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

The latest stats from [Tantech Holdings Ltd, TANH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.48 million was inferior to 2.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 229.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3095, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4700. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3061. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3200. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3301. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2821, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2720. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2581.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.24 million based on 6,399K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 42,280 K and income totals -6,520 K.