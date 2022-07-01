The Chemours Company (CC) last year’s performance of -7.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2022, with The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) stock priced at $30.91, up 0.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.6279 and dropped to $30.63 before settling in for the closing price of $31.72. CC’s price has ranged from $22.56 to $44.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 173.80%. With a float of $150.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.90 million.

The firm has a total of 6400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.80, operating margin of +11.17, and the pretax margin is +10.65.

The Chemours Company (CC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of The Chemours Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 965,170. In this transaction President, Titan Tech Chem Sol of this company sold 22,142 shares at a rate of $43.59, taking the stock ownership to the 101,038 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s SVP, CFO sold 20,175 for $40.01, making the entire transaction worth $807,202. This insider now owns 313,506 shares in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.58 while generating a return on equity of 64.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to 148.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Chemours Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Chemours Company, CC], we can find that recorded value of 2.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, The Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 42.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.76. The third major resistance level sits at $34.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.89.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.64 billion, the company has a total of 155,469K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,345 M while annual income is 608,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,764 M while its latest quarter income was 234,000 K.