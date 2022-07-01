The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) is -7.88% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

June 30, 2022, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) trading session started at the price of $0.26, that was -9.78% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2723 and dropped to $0.233 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for VGFC has been $0.13 – $3.30.

With a float of $91.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 271 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -84.55, operating margin of -452.44, and the pretax margin is -445.07.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Very Good Food Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of The Very Good Food Company Inc. is 27.41%, while institutional ownership is 1.89%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -445.07 while generating a return on equity of -160.90.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

The latest stats from [The Very Good Food Company Inc., VGFC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.56 million was inferior to 2.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s (VGFC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 197.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2543, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8499. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2613. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2864. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3006. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2220, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2078. The third support level lies at $0.1827 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Key Stats

There are 0K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.97 million. As of now, sales total 9,780 K while income totals -43,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,590 K while its last quarter net income were -6,600 K.